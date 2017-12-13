At The Tender Age Of 54: John Stamos To Become A First-Time Dad

Congratulations!

John Stamos And Caitlin McHugh Expecting

John Stamos’ house is getting a little fuller. Get it?

The “Full House”/”Fuller House” star is revealing that he and his fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child. Stamos, 54, broke the news to PEOPLE and told the mag’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past — and everything just fell into place.

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:05am PST

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” said Stamos. McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’” Stamos recalls, revealing his fiancée jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

Stamos and the model/actress, 31, have been dating for two years and got engaged Oct. 22 at Disneyland.

Congrats Uncle Jesse!