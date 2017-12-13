Mo’Nique Taught ‘Em? K. Michelle Says She & Her Doctor Bae Search For Side Chicks Together

K. Michelle Speaks On Relationship With Dr. Kastan Sims

K. Michelle is speaking frankly on her coupledom with her dentist bae.

The “Kimberly: The People I Used to Know” singer recently sat down with ESSENCE Live to speak on a slew of topics including her new album and her upcoming in vitro fertilization process to have twins. Things got especially interesting however when K spoke on her fiance Dr. Kastan Sims who she’s still happily booed up with.

According to K their relationship is “different.” So much so that she and Dr. Sims really do look for side chicks together in a number of places including the strip club for some (ahem) oral exams…

“I’m fun,” said K who added that she previously danced to support herself while sending out demos. “Yeah we were at the strip club and I was like, ‘Oh do you like her?’ Sometimes I’m okay with contracting out the work [that’s] less work for me to do.”

When asked if she’s really down for her man to have a side chick, she responded that she and Dr. Sims sometimes compete to get numbers from different women.

“Yeah, we flirt,” said K. We’ll compete to see who can get the most numbers. We’ve always said this, we define the terms of our relationship. Not society’s norms, me and him decide. We value having friendship, honesty, that’s what we value.”

Well, if it works for themmmmmmm.

K’s been very open about being bisexual and her fiance being okay with her hooking up with other women. Remember on her show “K Michelle: My Life” when her side chick snatched off her wig because she wouldn’t “admit to being a lesbian”?

