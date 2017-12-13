Mo’Nique Taught ‘Em? K. Michelle Says She & Her Doctor Bae Search For Side Chicks Together
K. Michelle Speaks On Relationship With Dr. Kastan Sims
K. Michelle is speaking frankly on her coupledom with her dentist bae.
The “Kimberly: The People I Used to Know” singer recently sat down with ESSENCE Live to speak on a slew of topics including her new album and her upcoming in vitro fertilization process to have twins. Things got especially interesting however when K spoke on her fiance Dr. Kastan Sims who she’s still happily booed up with.
According to K their relationship is “different.” So much so that she and Dr. Sims really do look for side chicks together in a number of places including the strip club for some (ahem) oral exams…
“I’m fun,” said K who added that she previously danced to support herself while sending out demos. “Yeah we were at the strip club and I was like, ‘Oh do you like her?’ Sometimes I’m okay with contracting out the work [that’s] less work for me to do.”
When asked if she’s really down for her man to have a side chick, she responded that she and Dr. Sims sometimes compete to get numbers from different women.
“Yeah, we flirt,” said K. We’ll compete to see who can get the most numbers. We’ve always said this, we define the terms of our relationship. Not society’s norms, me and him decide. We value having friendship, honesty, that’s what we value.”
Well, if it works for themmmmmmm.
K’s been very open about being bisexual and her fiance being okay with her hooking up with other women. Remember on her show “K Michelle: My Life” when her side chick snatched off her wig because she wouldn’t “admit to being a lesbian”?
On meeting Dr. Sims:
According to K, she and Kastan met in high school and he always had a crush on her and she eventually decided that he was the man for her.
“I’m not married, I”m in a relationship, we’ve been friends for over 19 years now. I just looked at him and said, ‘this is the type of man I should be with. Somebody who’s my friend,” said K on ESSENCE Now. “We wanna go elope and then we want this big wedding.”
On IVF:
“We’re doing that now,” said K on ESSENCE Now. “That’s crazy. He doesn’ have any kids. It’s like I want twin girls and I never thought I would end up going to a doctor and they were going to tell me, your fertility, your follicles are really low. I went through IVF shots and just two weeks ago we were able to have two strong eggs and combine them. We have two embryos that are freezing.
She also added that doctors told her that her “uterus looks strong” and she can carry the babies herself. Despite that, she says she has a potential surrogate ready due to her busy schedule.