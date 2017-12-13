You Scammy, You Yo Daddy’s Son: Keaton Jones’ Father Is A Currently Incarcerated Mayo Supremacist

Image via Facebook

Keaton Jones Father Is An Imprisoned White Supremacist

This week started off with an epic social media clusterf**k surrounding the allegedly bullied schoolboy Keaton Jones.

The more information emerged about Keaton’s confederate flag-waving family, the more folks started to realize that they got got.

According to a TMZ, the confederate flag is just the beginning. Keaton’s father, Shawn White, is currently incarcerated and has been since 2015 after he violated his probation related to aggravated assault.

Keaton’s dear ol’ dad is also pictured with several white supremacists tattoos including “White Pride”, “Pure Breed” and “CWB” which is apparently a gang called “Crazy White Boy”.

It’s unclear if Shawn has any relationship with Keaton or his mother as they were never married and Keaton didn’t take his father’s last name. Shawn is scheduled to be released from prison next year.