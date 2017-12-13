Swirl: Eve Says Her Billionaire Bae Told Her His Father ‘Doesn’t Like Black People’—But There’s MORE

“Gotta man that she thinks she gon’ love forever…”

Eve Says Her Husband Told Her That His Father “Doesn’t Like Black People”

Eve recently reflected on the early days of dating her husband Maximillion Cooper and shared an eyebrow-raising story.

On a recent episode of CBS’ “The Talk”, the hosts reacted to that story of model Ashley Graham’s grandmother reacting racistly to her black boyfriend.

E-V-E then shared a story about the first time meeting her hubby Max’s parents. Eve says Max told her that his dad “doesn’t like black people”—but it was all just a big joke.

“When my husband and I first started dating, I was going to meet his parents and he thought it would be funny to tell me that his dad didn’t like black people,” said Eve. “He was kidding.

According to Eve, Mr. Gumball 3000’s got a sick sense of humor and her hubby’s parents are “beautiful” and far from racist.

“You have to know my husband, he thinks stuff like this is funny and it was funny, because his parents are amazing and beautiful.” “But he did tell me that and I was terrified,” she continued. “I was like, ‘How could you not prepare them, what did you say, why couldn’t you tell them?,’ and then I got there and they were amazing, but I was so stressed out.”

Why’d you do our girl Eve like that Maxie? Can you imagine how scared she was?



LOL, what do YOU think about Eve’s husband joking about his parent’s racism???