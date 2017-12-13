Bye, ‘Yotch: Omarosa Outed At White House, TFW Steppin’ And Fetchin’ STILL Gets You *Allegedly* Fired
Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Omarosa Manigault Allegedly Fired From Trump White House
Politics is messy af this morning lol.
Word on the tweets is that boot-lickin’ Trump sycophant Omarosa Manigault has been fired from her gig at 1600 STFU Avenue.
Respected journalist/White House Correspondent/CNN political analyst April Ryan is reporting that Omarosa was involved in BIG drama last night.
Trump’s monotone marionette, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is doing her damnedest to spin this story as some sort of amicable agreement, but she can’t sell us bulls#!t, we know the prices. According to DailyMail, the White House has released a statement about Omarosa’s sudden departure.
‘Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,’ a statement read.
White House aides are scrambling to convince us that Manigault became fed up after Trump threw full-throated support behind probably pedophile Roy Moore, but April Ryan tells a MUCH different story.
We’re gonna go with April’s version of the events. How bout you? In case you need more proof of the jig, flip the page. Other folks connected to D.C. are told the same story.