Bye, ‘Yotch: Omarosa Outed At White House, TFW Steppin’ And Fetchin’ STILL Gets You *Allegedly* Fired

Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Omarosa Manigault Allegedly Fired From Trump White House

Politics is messy af this morning lol.

Word on the tweets is that boot-lickin’ Trump sycophant Omarosa Manigault has been fired from her gig at 1600 STFU Avenue.

Respected journalist/White House Correspondent/CNN political analyst April Ryan is reporting that Omarosa was involved in BIG drama last night.

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Trump’s monotone marionette, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is doing her damnedest to spin this story as some sort of amicable agreement, but she can’t sell us bulls#!t, we know the prices. According to DailyMail, the White House has released a statement about Omarosa’s sudden departure.

‘Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,’ a statement read.

White House aides are scrambling to convince us that Manigault became fed up after Trump threw full-throated support behind probably pedophile Roy Moore, but April Ryan tells a MUCH different story.

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

We’re gonna go with April’s version of the events. How bout you? In case you need more proof of the jig, flip the page. Other folks connected to D.C. are told the same story.