Do You Agree? Project Baby Kodak Black Believes He Raps Better Than 90’s Jay-Z

Kodak Black Comes For Jay-Z’s Bars

Do you wanna see him winniiinggg? Kodak Black is trying to claim his crown as one of the best rappers to do it, and he’s calling out Jay-Z himself. It’s a strange time in music, where the biggest song is influenced by the Louisiana rhymer and Jigga struggles to sell out shows. Bodak Yellow essentially borrows his flow and kinda water downs his lyrics and shot to number one.

Could Kodak have a point with this one??

Real Shit B Goin On .. None Of Dat Hopscotch Shit A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:40am PST

This seems like an unequivocal comparison in subject matter. Surly the emcee is reaching, but that didn’t stop folks from chiming in.