Got It From her Mama: Serena’s Sweet Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Is A Sporty Shorty Already

Serena Williams Shares Another Sweet Snap Of Daughter Alexis

Since her birth, we’ve been enjoying following Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia on Instagram. Just this week the couple posted this photo of Olympia on the gram’ claiming she had hit the gym with dad.

Dad & I hit the gym hard today. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Cute right.

Wait till I see you S A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

And Olympia is already looking like a champ the way she holds them fists. Do you think tennis will be her sport too, or boxing?

Be excited. Be very excited…. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:03am PST

And it looks like Serena isn’t spending much time on the sidelines herself. The newlywed and new mom laced up new Nikes this week and hit the tennis court. How long do you think before she makes a comeback?