Got It From her Mama: Serena’s Sweet Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Is A Sporty Shorty Already
- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams Shares Another Sweet Snap Of Daughter Alexis
Since her birth, we’ve been enjoying following Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia on Instagram. Just this week the couple posted this photo of Olympia on the gram’ claiming she had hit the gym with dad.
Cute right.
And Olympia is already looking like a champ the way she holds them fists. Do you think tennis will be her sport too, or boxing?
And it looks like Serena isn’t spending much time on the sidelines herself. The newlywed and new mom laced up new Nikes this week and hit the tennis court. How long do you think before she makes a comeback?