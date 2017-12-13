The Flying Dead? Jet Blue Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Toothy Psycho Bites Passnegers, Plural

Image via Robert Alexander/Getty

JetBlue Passenger Arrested For Biting People

Things got wild in the not-so-friendly skies somewhere over Utah when a passenger aboard a JetBlue flight from L.A. to New York turned zombie. Not literally, but…

According to CBS a man on the flight spazzed out and began biting the people sitting in his row, who were allegedly his friends, and began attacking others around the plane.

When doctors tried to help the bitten men, the gnashing psycho began to attack them as well.

“I grabbed his hands behind his back and held him there while the flight attendants put the restraints on him,” said a man who asked to only be identified as Tom. “At that point, he started yelling and tried to come towards the flight attendant, behind me, at the time. I really had a hell of a time keeping him in place there.”

The pilot eventually turned the plane around and landed in Las Vegas where the biter was arrested.

Can you imagine being on this flight??? SMH.