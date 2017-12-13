Some Matchy Matrimony-dom: Chanel Iman And Her Footballin’ Fiancé Sterling Shepard Model Giants Gear For Macy’s
Newly engaged Chanel Iman and her fiancé, NY Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard stopped by Macy’s for a special Winter Kick Off event hosted by the store along with New Era. The pair rocked matching Giants gear.
We previously reported that Chanel has been coaching Sterling into a modeling career of his own. The camera definitely loves him, riiiight?
Check out more pictures of the photogenic couple below: