Some Matchy Matrimony-dom: Chanel Iman And Her Footballin’ Fiancé Sterling Shepard Model Giants Gear For Macy’s

Macy's Herald Square & New Era Welcome New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard & Super Model Chanel Iman to Kick Winter Off in Style

Chanel Iman And Sterling Sherpard Model For Macy’s And New Era

Newly engaged Chanel Iman and her fiancé, NY Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard stopped by Macy’s for a special Winter Kick Off event hosted by the store along with New Era. The pair rocked matching Giants gear.

We previously reported that Chanel has been coaching Sterling into a modeling career of his own. The camera definitely loves him, riiiight?

Check out more pictures of the photogenic couple below:

