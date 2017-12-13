40 Years Later…Michael Che To Become The First Person Of Color To Head Write At SNL

Michael Che Gets SNL Promotion And Makes History

There’s been some rearranging going on over at SNL, boosting their Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost up to Co-Head Writer status. This is a first for SNL, with Michael Che being their first person of color to ever have a senior writing position. As for his Weekend Update partner, Jost is simply returning to the position from which he had stepped down in 2015.

Everyone isn’t super ecstatic about their promotions. Vanity called it “baffling”. Che, however has had consistent viewership on WU and co-wrote this “Black Jeopardy” sketch that was a hit in 2016, for which Vanity gives him props on…

Umm, can we get a head count on Black entertainers that actually made this show watchable in the past?? Anyway, funny stuff! Congratulations to Michael Che.