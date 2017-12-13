The Pettiest Reactions To Gremlin-Mouthed Omarosa And Her Soft Shoes Getting Tossed From The White House
- By Bossip Staff
Omarosa Got Fired…Again
Omarosa has been Trump’s right-hand sellout for more than a decade now. And it’s landed her in the White House. Well, those days are numbered. Apparently she was fired and literally dragged out of the White House. We love this song! So you know what comes next? The petty. It’s time. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.
Let’s laugh at Omarosa getting fired and dragged. This is the day the Lord hath made.