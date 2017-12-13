The Pettiest Reactions To Gremlin-Mouthed Omarosa And Her Soft Shoes Getting Tossed From The White House

.@angela_rye on Omarosa's exit: "Brooke, I'm gonna do what you can't do and what April and Symone are too good of people to do and that's just be petty for a minute. Ahhhhh 😂 Bye, girl. Bye!" pic.twitter.com/3P9hqbbQZM — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) December 13, 2017

Omarosa Got Fired…Again

Omarosa has been Trump’s right-hand sellout for more than a decade now. And it’s landed her in the White House. Well, those days are numbered. Apparently she was fired and literally dragged out of the White House. We love this song! So you know what comes next? The petty. It’s time. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.

When Omarosa tries to register for Essence Fest next year pic.twitter.com/jkYhRuG50E — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 13, 2017

Let’s laugh at Omarosa getting fired and dragged. This is the day the Lord hath made.