The Purge: Salma Hayek Comes Forward With Sexual Harassment Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Sexual Harassment

New day, same ol’ purge.

Salma Hayek now makes the umpteenth woman to come forward with accusations against perverted movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

In the NYTimes Hayek says that while shooting the film Frida Weinstein tried to run the same tired, dusty, slovenly game on her that he ran on so many others.

No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no…

Salma says it wasn’t just sexual advances, after being rejected numerous times Harvey allegedly said to her:

“I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

Yeah. That way.

Salma was able to escape Weinstein’s bacon-greasy grasp by becoming an astute executive producer. To find out how she did it we suggest you read her entire column HERE.