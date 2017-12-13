Exclusive: Jasmine Guy Talks 30th Anniversary Of “A Different World,” Working With Spike Lee And “She’s Gotta Have It” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
A DIFFERENT WORLD -- Pictured: (back row, l-r) Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford 'Brad' Taylor, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Lou Myers as Vernon GAines, Charnele Brown as Kimberly 'Kim' Reese (front row) Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ronald 'Ron' Johnson, Cree Summer as Winifred 'Freddie' Brooks

Jasmine Guy Talks Impact Of “A Different World,” Working On “School Daze” And Loving “She’s Gotta Have It”

We interviewed Jasmine Guy a few weeks back about her new role on SyFy’s “Superstition” and we couldn’t resist asking her about “A Different World,” “School Daze” and her thoughts on “She’s Gotta Have It.” Watch the interview below:

Jasmine’s also been documenting all her cast reunions over the years

Catch up with us this Friday May 13th on @iamsteveharveytv 3pm! #ADifferentWorldreunion

A post shared by Jasmine Guy (@iamjasmineguy) on

Back together again!!! Good times today w @iamcreesummer and #charnelebrown #adifferentworld

A post shared by Jasmine Guy (@iamjasmineguy) on

Unsung Hollywood wed nite A Different World

A post shared by Jasmine Guy (@iamjasmineguy) on

