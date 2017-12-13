Exclusive: Jasmine Guy Talks 30th Anniversary Of “A Different World,” Working With Spike Lee And “She’s Gotta Have It” [VIDEO]

Jasmine Guy Talks Impact Of “A Different World,” Working On “School Daze” And Loving “She’s Gotta Have It”

We interviewed Jasmine Guy a few weeks back about her new role on SyFy’s “Superstition” and we couldn’t resist asking her about “A Different World,” “School Daze” and her thoughts on “She’s Gotta Have It.” Watch the interview below:

Jasmine’s also been documenting all her cast reunions over the years

Catch up with us this Friday May 13th on @iamsteveharveytv 3pm! #ADifferentWorldreunion A post shared by Jasmine Guy (@iamjasmineguy) on May 8, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT

Having a blast on @iamsteveharveytv set with the ADW gang! @darrylmbell @kadeemhardison @iamcreesummer @charnelebrown #backtogether #adifferentworld A post shared by Jasmine Guy (@iamjasmineguy) on Apr 13, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

Back together again!!! Good times today w @iamcreesummer and #charnelebrown #adifferentworld A post shared by Jasmine Guy (@iamjasmineguy) on Apr 7, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT