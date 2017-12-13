Exclusive: Jasmine Guy Talks 30th Anniversary Of “A Different World,” Working With Spike Lee And “She’s Gotta Have It” [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Jasmine Guy Talks Impact Of “A Different World,” Working On “School Daze” And Loving “She’s Gotta Have It”
We interviewed Jasmine Guy a few weeks back about her new role on SyFy’s “Superstition” and we couldn’t resist asking her about “A Different World,” “School Daze” and her thoughts on “She’s Gotta Have It.” Watch the interview below:
Jasmine’s also been documenting all her cast reunions over the years