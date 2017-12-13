Eff The Fashion World: Danielle Brooks Reveals Struggle To Dress Designer Due To Size

Danielle Brooks Says Fashion Designers Don’t Care To Style Her Despite Her Accolades

We love Danielle Brooks curvy confidence, but the actress says it hasn’t been easy finding fashion to fit her since becoming a successful Hollywood star.

In a recent interview with VOGUE, Brooks opened up about her struggle to stay stylish:

“When I first started, I wanted to fit in. I wanted to be so inclusive with my style and it was really hard,” says Brooks who found many labels unwilling to collaborate with her during awards season in spite of her accomplishments. “I haven’t been given an opportunity to wear these big-name designers, it has never been an option whether I had a stylist or didn’t. A lot of people won’t design for me, no matter how many SAG awards, Tony nominations, Grammy wins; it doesn’t matter.”

Wild right? It’s crazy that someone who has the money to AFFORD high end fashion, still can’t do so because designers don’t want to do custom fits for her… Brooks also pointed out that while Ashley Graham has become quite the rage, models of color haven’t gotten the same love:

“I don’t know if fashion has made a wholehearted effort,” says Brooks. “It’s more like, ‘Oh this is a trend, let’s get on it.’ Then they bring in Ashley Graham, who is amazing, but isn’t the only plus-size model ever to exist. What about Marquita [Pring], Denise [Bidot], Philomena [Kwao], Tess Holliday? When I look at the ads I don’t see faces like mine, I see skinny white women.”

We feel you girl… And for those designers who haven’t rolled out plus size offerings, Danielle says we should continue to press for change:

“I think they’re trying, but they can go harder and we should not be easy on them,” she says. “I don’t think we should pat anybody on the back for [doing] something they should’ve done 30 years ago.”

Brooks does have a line with Universal Standards and she’s also the face of Christian Siriano’s Lane Bryant designs. When speaking with Vogue she did applaud Christian Siriano, Chromat’s Becca McCharen, and Universal Standard’s Alexandra Waldman and Polina Veksler.

She also talked about a big red carpet moment for herself:

“I remember my first SAG Awards I wore this dark blue dress by Christian Siriano and a girl recreated that entire look for her prom,” says Brooks. “I thought, Yes! It matters. I want women in huge numbers to feel motivated and feel like they are beautiful, but even if it’s just one [person], then my job is done.”

Danielle Brooks is definitely doing wonders for curvy girls, who else are some of your favorite outspoken plus size celebs?