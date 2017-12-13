Preciousness: Toya Wright Shows Off her Gut Full Of Second Seed In Maternity Shoot

Toya Wright Shows Off Maternity Shoot

Mother to be of another baby girl Toya Wright is making sure she gets her glammed-up maternity photos together before she pops! The multi-faceted business lady just posted up a baby-bumping shot of her gut full and she looks ready to spoil her soon to be here baby girl.

Take a look.

All I want for Christmas…..#santaBaby 📸: @shotbysed Makeup: @ashleygreenmua Hair: @ethelrey Styled by #noigjeremy A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:06am PST

It’s only a matter of time before Toya pops, hit the flip for more of Antonia practicing some twerk moves and her bump.