Preciousness: Toya Wright Shows Off her Gut Full Of Second Seed In Maternity Shoot
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
Toya Wright Shows Off Maternity Shoot
Mother to be of another baby girl Toya Wright is making sure she gets her glammed-up maternity photos together before she pops! The multi-faceted business lady just posted up a baby-bumping shot of her gut full and she looks ready to spoil her soon to be here baby girl.
Take a look.
It’s only a matter of time before Toya pops, hit the flip for more of Antonia practicing some twerk moves and her bump.