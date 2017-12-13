Preciousness: Toya Wright Shows Off her Gut Full Of Second Seed In Maternity Shoot

By Bossip Staff
Toya Wright Shows Off Maternity Shoot

Mother to be of another baby girl Toya Wright is making sure she gets her glammed-up maternity photos together before she pops! The multi-faceted business lady just posted up a baby-bumping shot of her gut full and she looks ready to spoil her soon to be here baby girl.

Take a look.

It’s only a matter of time before Toya pops, hit the flip for more of Antonia practicing some twerk moves and her bump.

Happy Wednesday from me and my little princess.👑💕 Dress: @fashionnova

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

@colormenae always hyping me up… I’m gonna find me some rhythm after I have the baby watch. 😂😂😂

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

#noigjeremy Holiday party. #funtimes #christmasdowntothesocks

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

