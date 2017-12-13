Trash Talk: Seattle Seahawks Rookie Malik McDowell Calls Black Lady Cop All Kinds “B!tc#es” During Arrest [Video]

Image via Mitchell Leff/Getty

Seahawks Malik McDowell Curses Out Cop In Atlanta During Arrest

Well, damn…

According to TMZ, Seattle Seahawks rookie baller Malik McDowell had the right to remain silent Sunday night in Atlanta when he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

He chose otherwise.

During the handcuffing, McDowell call a Black female officer all types of “b!tches” and when the angry pepper-spray wielding officer replied “ya momma”, McDowell retorted that he would have his momma “beat yo azz”.

Things almost went REALLY left. Peep the video.

We suspect that league will be reaching in Malik’s pockets to take back a few thousand of his hard-earned dollars very soon.