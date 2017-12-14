Omarosa Slithered Onto GMA, Spewed Ashy Delusions & Sparked Twitter Chaos
By Bossip Staff
Omarosa Slithered Onto GMA & Sparked Hysteria
It’s Day 2 of Omarosa(thrown out the)Gate after her alleged firing (and dragging) from Trump’s very White Big House that not-very-shockingly landed her on GMA where she spewed ashy delusions, promoted a future tell-all, pretended to be one with the people and sparked hilarious hysteria across social media.
Peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Omarosa’s exclusive GMA interview on the flip.