Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three Women — Completely Denies Committing Any Assault

Russell Simmons Denies Nonconsensual Encounters

Russell Simmons’ sexual misconduct woes were highlighted by the New York Times in a new article detailing the stories of three women who allege that Russell raped them while either working for or with Russell at various times in the late 80’s and the 90’s.

In the article, a singer named Tina B., a music journalist named Toni Sallie, and a former Def Jam executive named Drew Dixon all describe in detail the incidents at which Russell pinned them down and/or attacked them to force them into intercourse.

Despite his track record for dating and “partying” with teenage girls, the fact that allegations such as these have been following him for at least the last 16 years, and his good buddy Brett Ratner — whom was rumored to have teamed up on women with — has also been outed as an abuser…Russell says it’s all a bunch of bull and he has never forced himself on any woman or young girl who didn’t want him.

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual… I have already apologized for the instances of thoughtlessness in my consensual relations. I have separated myself from my businesses and charities in order to not become a distraction. I have re-dedicated myself to spiritual learning, healing and working on behalf of the communities to which I have devoted my life. I have accepted that I can and should get dirt on my sleeves if it means witnessing the birth of a new consciousness about women. What I will not accept is responsibility for what I have not done.

So, essentially Russell claims every single woman claiming misconduct or rape is a bold face liar. Hmmm…what do you think?

Getty Iamges