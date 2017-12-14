Tattoos Aren’t The Only Thing Permanent: Ceaser’s #BlackInkCrew STD Lesson Destroyed Twitter

Ceaser Learns About STDs

One of the big storylines of this season of Black Ink Crew is Ceaser’s new single hoey life. He’s out there tossing his hotdog through every hallway from NOLA to NY. The problem? He doesn’t quite understand how STDs work. During a trip to the clinic, Ceas learned that you can in fact get an STD from unprotected oral sex. And it jacked his mind up.

Then in the preview for next week, it appears that he actually HAS an STD. Uh oh! Take a look at the pure comedy that resulted…