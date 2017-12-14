Mayo Matters LP: Eminem’s Revival Album Leaked And Fans Are Dragging It Across 8 Mile

Eminem really tried with this album. He did. He tried to speak on Trump, uplift black folks and be an all-around ally. However, if the leaks are the final version then guess what: it still isn’t a good album. Sorry, Marshall. Twitter got ahold of the early release and absolutely obliterated the lyrics and the bad puns. Damn, Em. In the 20th Century you were the mannnnn Em. We still love you, but Revival ain’t it.

Eminem just said "your booty is heavy duty like diarrhea" over an "I Love Rock n Roll" sample. — Tom Breihan (@tombreihan) December 13, 2017

Take a look at the demolition.