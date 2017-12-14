The Purge Continues: Tavis Smiley’s PBS Show Shelved Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tavis Smiley’s Show Halted Over Sexual Misconduct

Another day, another industry heavy hitter losing his job and position over news that he’s been a creep behind the scenes.

This one comes from the media industry: Tavis Smiley, former host of BET Talk, former NPR personality, and current host of “Tavis Smiley” on PBS. According to Variety, PBS conducted an investigation into possible sexual misconduct by the host, and found “multiple, credible allegations,” and decided to pull the plug on his show altogether.

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Reports from 10 witnesses, both male and female, primarily former staffers of various races, uncovered multiple sexual relationships between Smiley and subordinates. Several witnesses were under the impression that employment status at Smiley’s organization was directly linked to maintaining such relationships, and also allege that Smiley created a verbally abusive and threatening work environment that was above and beyond what is typically expected in a high-pressure work setting. me witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.

So basically Tavis was an abusive a-hole of a boss who would only treat workers nicely, promote them, or let them keep their jobs if he got his way in the bedroom, so the investigation finds.

SMH! The list gets longer and longer. We wonder who it will be tomorrow…

Getty