Exclusive: Judge Shuts 112’s Q Parker Down In Bid To Lower Child Support To $300 A Month For Secret Love Child

Singer Questioned Whether Son From His Affair Is Really His

112’s Q Parker has lost his bid to lower his child support for a secret love child who he’s openly questioned whether he is the father.

Q – whose real name is Quinnes Parker – sued his alleged child’s mother, Leah Steele Barnett, to demand a DNA test after he said he wasn’t certain that the boy was really his son. He also asked a judge to lower his monthly child support for 11-year-old Josiah from $2,250 to $300, arguing that income had gone way down, and he was making $2,500 each month, while his alleged baby mama was now bringing in more than $8,000.

But the judge wasn’t buying it, and late last month, the judge denied Q’s motion to lower his monthly child support to $300 and ruled that the “Cupid” singer had to continue paying $2,500 a month.

The court docs also said that Q took a paternity test over the summer, but it didn’t report the results. However, if the judge nixed Q’s bid to cut his child support, it could mean that Q indeed fathered the boy.

Q said in court docs that he and Steele Barnett had an affair, and then she coerced him into agreeing to a bad child support deal by threatening to tell his wife about what was going on. Q said that he and Steele had a DNA test done on the embryo that tested for genetic defects, but no paternity test was completed once the child was born.

But BOSSIP obtained copies of the original test results between Parker and Steele Barnett, and they state that there is only a slim chance that Q isn’t the child’s father.

“The probability of paternity… is 99.9% as compared to an unrelated, untested random man of the same race,” the results said.

Q, who is getting ready for a series of shows with 112 in Australia over the holidays, stayed with his wife and sought help from a pastor, his manager has told us.

Q’s spokeswoman declined to comment.