Exclusive Clip: Vince Tells Tamar: “You’re Hard To Manage!”

“Tamar & Vince” Airs Thursday At 9 P.M. On We TV

Vincent Herbert asks his wife Tamar to dial down the drama in this clip from tonight’s episode of “Tamar & Vince.”

Vince accuses her of booking shows behind his back, when as her manager, they’re supposed to talk about all her business decisions.

But Tamar tells her hubby and manager Vince that she feels like he’s keeping things from her.

“I feel that I’m not looked at as an equal,” she tells him before a round of bickering. “A lot of things were hidden from me. You call it protection, I call it hiding.”

Tamar has since filed for divorce from Vince, and requested custody of their toddler son, Logan.