Will Smith, Migos And More At The Premiere Of New Netflix Flick ‘Bright’ [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Will Smith Bright Premiere

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Will Smith Joined By Rappers Jaden Smith, Migos, Xzibit, Machine Gun Kelly And Ty Dolla Sign For ‘Bright’ Premiere

Will Smith hit the red carpet for his new Netflix film ‘Bright’ last night in Los Angeles. The film also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace.

Migos Bright Premiere

AdMedia / Splash News

There were quite a few rappers at the event including the Migos, Ty Dolla Sign, Machine Gun Kelly and Xzibit.

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Actress Megalyn Echikunwoke stole the show if you ask us. That Chris Rock is a lucky man!

Hit the flip for more photos and to peep a trailer from the film.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton take on a world of evil in the streets of Los Angeles for their highly-anticipated Netflix Original film, Bright, directed by the Suicide Squad and Training Day’s David Ayer. Bright captures the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) fighting off orks, fairies and one atomic blonde elf played by Noomi Rapace (Leila) to save the fantastical world as they know it. The unlikely pair must put aside their differences to protect Los Angeles from the lurking sinister forces of the underworld

https://youtu.be/sxL4Fz1Ak7M

Check out the climatic final trailer for Bright, which features an exclusive unreleased track from Camila Cabello & Grey called “Crown.” This new song will also be included on Bright: The Album available on December 15th.Bright: The Album is produced by Atlantic Records and David Ayer, who were also behind the sensational soundtrack, Suicide Squad: The Album.

Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22nd, 2017. Visit Bright on Netflix.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hollyweird

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus