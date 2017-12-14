Will Smith, Migos And More At The Premiere Of New Netflix Flick ‘Bright’ [VIDEO]
Will Smith Joined By Rappers Jaden Smith, Migos, Xzibit, Machine Gun Kelly And Ty Dolla Sign For ‘Bright’ Premiere
Will Smith hit the red carpet for his new Netflix film ‘Bright’ last night in Los Angeles. The film also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace.
There were quite a few rappers at the event including the Migos, Ty Dolla Sign, Machine Gun Kelly and Xzibit.
Actress Megalyn Echikunwoke stole the show if you ask us. That Chris Rock is a lucky man!
Hit the flip for more photos and to peep a trailer from the film.
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton take on a world of evil in the streets of Los Angeles for their highly-anticipated Netflix Original film, Bright, directed by the Suicide Squad and Training Day’s David Ayer. Bright captures the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) fighting off orks, fairies and one atomic blonde elf played by Noomi Rapace (Leila) to save the fantastical world as they know it. The unlikely pair must put aside their differences to protect Los Angeles from the lurking sinister forces of the underworld
Check out the climatic final trailer for Bright, which features an exclusive unreleased track from Camila Cabello & Grey called “Crown.” This new song will also be included on Bright: The Album available on December 15th.Bright: The Album is produced by Atlantic Records and David Ayer, who were also behind the sensational soundtrack, Suicide Squad: The Album.
Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22nd, 2017. Visit Bright on Netflix.