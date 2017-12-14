Will Smith, Migos And More At The Premiere Of New Netflix Flick ‘Bright’ [VIDEO]

Will Smith Joined By Rappers Jaden Smith, Migos, Xzibit, Machine Gun Kelly And Ty Dolla Sign For ‘Bright’ Premiere

Will Smith hit the red carpet for his new Netflix film ‘Bright’ last night in Los Angeles. The film also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace.

There were quite a few rappers at the event including the Migos, Ty Dolla Sign, Machine Gun Kelly and Xzibit.

Actress Megalyn Echikunwoke stole the show if you ask us. That Chris Rock is a lucky man!

Hit the flip for more photos and to peep a trailer from the film.