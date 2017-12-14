Sweet Trap Love: Cardi B Buys Offset A $315K Rolls Royce Wraith For His 26th Birthday

We KNOW this turned Offset on…

Cardi B Buys Offset A Rolls Royce Wraith

Offset just celebrated his birthday in a major way and his Bloody Shoes bae played a big part in it. The Migos rapper blew out 26 candles on his birthday cake Wednesday and celebrated with an iced out “Set Gala” in L.A.

Offset showed off gifts from his Migos cohorts including some blinged out jewelry from Quavo but his fiancee Cardi B arguably bought him the priciest gift.

Bardi surprised Set, who was joined at the party by his parents, with a brand new Rolls Royce Wraith with a MSRP of $315,000.

Wow Bardi.

This comes after Offset jokingly posted an InstaStory telling fans that his gift from Cardi would likely be “cheap.”

“Fellas don’t get you a cheap hoe,” said Set.

“Cheap” lmaooooo A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:20am PST

ROMANCE.

Happy birthday Offset!

Hit the flip for more from Offset’s Set Gala.

BardiSet.Page/SheIsCardi