Tristan Thompson’s Son Prince Celebrates His First Birthday… As Khloé Teases Pregnancy News???
Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Posts Precious Photo Of Son Prince
Happy Birthday Prince Thompson! Jordan Craig took to Instagram Wednesday to post the first photo of her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s son, in celebration of his milestone first birthday.
Cute pic right? Wish it was a wee bit closer… And in related Tristan Thompson paternity news, Kim Kardashian West posted the latest from the Kardashian family Christmas card which features Khloe getting her Mommy practice in by holding Dream. Hit the flip to see.
It’s not close enough to tell if she’s sporting a bump or nah BUT there is a new teaser for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” show which many people believe teases Khloé revealing her expectant mother status on an upcoming episode. Watch until the end to see.
Do you think Khloé’s kid and Prince will get to play together?