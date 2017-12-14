Tristan Thompson’s Son Prince Celebrates His First Birthday… As Khloé Teases Pregnancy News???

Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Posts Precious Photo Of Son Prince

Happy Birthday Prince Thompson! Jordan Craig took to Instagram Wednesday to post the first photo of her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s son, in celebration of his milestone first birthday.

#MemoriesWithYou💕 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

Cute pic right? Wish it was a wee bit closer… And in related Tristan Thompson paternity news, Kim Kardashian West posted the latest from the Kardashian family Christmas card which features Khloe getting her Mommy practice in by holding Dream.