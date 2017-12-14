Purge Pushback: Harvey Weinstein Offers Limp Response To Salma Hayek’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

Image via Splash

Yesterday we reported that Salma Hayek has brought sexual harassment accusations against disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Today, Weinstein has released a statement refuting Hayek’s claim that reads in part:

Mr. Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female costar and he was not there for the filming. However, that was part of the story, as Frida Kahlo was bisexual and the more significant sex scene in the movie was choreographed by Ms. Hayek with Geoffrey Rush. The original uni-brow used was an issue because it diverted attention from the performances. All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.