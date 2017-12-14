The Future Is Here: A Man In Miami Is Selling His Home For 33 Bitcoins

A Miami Penthouse Is On The Market For 33 Bitcoins

Welp, it was only a matter of time.

Talk of Bitcoins and their rising value has been mostly background chatter for a lot us us, until a lot more people really started to get behind it as it rose to values like $15,000. The price is ever-fluctuating, and many newcomers wonder what we can actually do with our bitcoins beside invest and watch them grow. Banks and other business are finally seeming to catch on and hint at offering more options with cryptocurrency, which is how you know this isn’t a trend that’s going to fall off any time soon.

According to Business Insider, a Miami penthouse has recently been listed on the market for 33 bitcoins–and the seller will not accept any other form of payment. As of Thursday morning, 33 bitcoins is equivalent to around $555,000. For 33 bitcoins, buyer can get themselves a 1-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom “boutique style condo” complete with high ceilings, wood floors, and an unobstructed view of the Biscayne Bay. Also included is access to the complex’s fitness center, spa, pool, and party room.

Though this idea seems kind of wild in such an unregulated market, this isn’t the only property accepting Bitcoins. Other properties like this $2.5 million home and $339,000 townhouse are listed in Miami, and both sellers also accept the cryptocurrency equivalent as payment.