Ho Sit Down: Blacktivist DeRay McKesson Sues Sour Sack Of Salmonella Jeanine Pirro For Spreading Faux News

Image via Splash

DeRay Sues Fox News Jeanine Pirro For Defamation

We already know the folks who work at Fox News are the scum of God’s green Earth, but even scum can’t just get on national television and spread lies about folks.

According to the Baltimore Sun, DeRay is bringing a lawsuit against Fox News f**kgirl Jeanine Pirro for defamation.

While attempting to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement, Pirro’s wilted azz told millions of viewers that DeRay directed protesters to commit acts of violence against police.

“And in this particular case, DeRay Mckesson, the organizer, actually was directing people, was directing the violence,” Pirro said, which was false, according to the complaint.

This dirty ‘yotch…

“Pirro’s statements are untrue and further a narrative that I, and other activists, engage in violent protest,” Mckesson said in message to The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday.

DeRay has already faced a bevy of death threats over the years and people like Pirro just further agitate those who would get joy from seeing him in a shiny pine box.

Hope he bankrupts this heffa.