50 Cent Signs An Impressive 8-Figure Deal With Starz

50 Cent Signs On For 3 Projects With Starz

According to TMZ, 50 Cent has just inked a deal with Starz, and it’s got to do with a lot more than just his hit show “Power.” Sources told the outlet that the rapper-turned-businessman signed a huge 8-figure deal with the TV giant, and the result is some TV that will probably be hitting our screens sooner than later.

Apparently the details of this 8-figure amount include 3 projects that 50 already has in production: “Black Family Mafia,” “Tomorrow, Today,” and another that is set to be announced in the near future.

Of course, Mr. Jackson and Starz are definitely no stranger to doing business with one another. The most watched series on the entire network, “Power,” which Cent executive produces. With this new 3-program deal put into place for the network, their relationship with 50 will continue through at least the end of 2019.