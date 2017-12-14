Fair Or Foul? Kim K’s Cosmetic Casting For “Girls” Only Makes Boy Beauty Blogger Blue

What About The Boys? YouTuber Expresses Disappointment In Kim K Casting Call

A popular youtuber called out Kim Kardashian for her “women of all ages” beauty casting call for not being inclusive. James Charles, a youtuber with 2.2 Million subscribers tweet in concern at Kim after the ad for casting dropped. He told Kim thousands of boys in cosmetics would’ve happily auditioned for her.

“Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I’m sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you!” he said.

After a while, Charles deleted the tweets because of misinterpretation. He said he wasn’t trying to slam Kim, but just defend boys in beauty. BUT, it was kinda late. Headlines started to sprout about Kim leaving out the boys in her casting call.

I didn’t fuck anything up Lindsey, I reached out to her team directly & deleted my tweet because It didn’t need to be handled publicly. Never slammed her & I’m certainly not embarrassed for standing up for boys in beauty 🤷🏻‍♀️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 13, 2017

Maybe Kim’s team didn’t consider that boys wanted to model…do you think Kim intentionally left out boy beauty bloggers and should she take heat for it?