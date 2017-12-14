SZA Performs “Supermodel” For Her 3rd ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance This Year [Video]

SZA Performs “Supermodel” On The Tonight Show

In SZA’s whirlwind of a year, one of her major accomplishments is having performed 3 different times on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her first performance was of her hit, “Love Galore” with collaborator Travis Scott back in July, and she then appeared on the stage with Maroon 5 for their song together, “What Lovers Do” just last month. This was the songstress’ first time appearing for a solo track, which comes just a few days after her SNL performances.

The TDE superstar posted her gratitude for the opportunity on her Instagram page.