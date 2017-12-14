Poor Thang? Azealia Banks Says She Cried Over Wendy Williams’ Super Shady Response To Her Remy Ma Beef

For discussion…

Azealia Banks Says She Cried Over Wendy Williams Shade

Constantly cantankerous Azealia Banks apparently had her feelings hurt this week after Wendy Williams sent her some pretty petulant shade.

If you watched Wendy’s show this week then you saw her react to that long-winded Instabeef between Azealia Banks and Remy Ma that included Nicki Minaj shade and Azealia allegedly saying that she needs vaginal rejuvenation.

Wendy then harped on that comment in particular and alluded to Azealia having sex for money which would cause her 26-year-old vajajay to be “worn out.” (8:39)



Well, damn, Wendy.

Azealia caught wind of Wendy’s shade and told her followers that the mean comments left her in tears. “This is a whole new low.. I’m legitimately in tears,” said Azealia.

Wow this woman Wendy Williams called me a sex worker ….. said "I work hard for the money if I need vaginal rejuvenation"????? In what world is this okay. Wendy Williams accuses Azealia Banks of prostitution???????????????????? This is a whole new low.. I'm legitimately in tears. This hurts the type of shit that becomes acceptable to say to azealia banks is nuts A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Azealia’s got mixed feedback in her comments section from some fans who are sympathetic and others who think it’s hypocritical for someone whose beefed with Skai Jackson, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Remy, Ma, Iggy Azalea, Jess Hilarious, Wale, Zayn Malik and black men, in general, would now suddenly be seeking sympathy.

Azealia, you told a then 14-year-old Skai Jackson that her mom’s been “pimping her out”, you called Zayn Malik a “curry scented b***”, you told Wale “I hate you n***er”— we didn’t forget.

You can’t be a mean girl and then suddenly wave the white flag because “big bad” Wendy sent you some shade. Dish it out and take it.

Poke ya poultry and go, sis.

More from tearful Azealia Banks on the flip.