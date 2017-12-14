Poor Thang? Azealia Banks Says She Cried Over Wendy Williams’ Super Shady Response To Her Remy Ma Beef

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Christopher Peterson/Splash News/Ad Media

For discussion…

Azealia Banks Says She Cried Over Wendy Williams Shade

Constantly cantankerous Azealia Banks apparently had her feelings hurt this week after Wendy Williams sent her some pretty petulant shade.

If you watched Wendy’s show this week then you saw her react to that long-winded Instabeef between Azealia Banks and Remy Ma that included Nicki Minaj shade and Azealia allegedly saying that she needs vaginal rejuvenation.

Wendy then harped on that comment in particular and alluded to Azealia having sex for money which would cause her 26-year-old vajajay to be “worn out.” (8:39)

Well, damn, Wendy.

Azealia caught wind of Wendy’s shade and told her followers that the mean comments left her in tears. “This is a whole new low.. I’m legitimately in tears,” said Azealia.

Azealia’s got mixed feedback in her comments section from some fans who are sympathetic and others who think it’s hypocritical for someone whose beefed with Skai Jackson, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Remy, Ma, Iggy Azalea, Jess Hilarious, Wale, Zayn Malik and black men, in general, would now suddenly be seeking sympathy.

Azealia, you told a then 14-year-old Skai Jackson that her mom’s been “pimping her out”, you called Zayn Malik a “curry scented b***”, you told Wale “I hate you n***er”— we didn’t forget.

You can’t be a mean girl and then suddenly wave the white flag because “big bad” Wendy sent you some shade. Dish it out and take it.

Paul A. Hebert/Press Line Photos

Poke ya poultry and go, sis.

More from tearful Azealia Banks on the flip.

Azealia wants you to know that she doesn’t have roast beefy “beef curtains” despite the vaginal rejuvenation shade.

For the record … I don't have beef curtains.

A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on

Thank you for sharing.

St. Beef Curtain #whatthatbeefcurtaindo

A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on

