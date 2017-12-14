The Rock Unveils His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Before “Jumanji” Premiere

The Rock Gets His Moment On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Dwayne Johnson has been absolutely killing the game recently, and his loooooong time in the spotlight was just recognized by him getting his very own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. This star is the 2,624th on the famous street, putting The Rock among an elite group of people who have been so honored for their talents and contributions. The former pro-wrestler was obviously very touched by the honor:

An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once.. manly tears of course. 18years later, life comes full circle.. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude https://t.co/j7varGoncc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2017

Seeing someone like The Rock win is heart-warming, because he’s always toting a smile and a positive attitude wherever he goes. Even though he’s been in the industry for nearly 2 decades, the man still doesn’t seem jaded by all of his accomplishments, and it super thankful for each and every award.

Congrats to @TheRock who was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk Of Famehttps://t.co/6pkZF3KBC0 pic.twitter.com/NWGIE1wsGH — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 14, 2017

Mr. Johnson has been full of good news lately, also announcing yesterday that him and his wife Lauren Hashian are expecting their 2nd baby girl. As Dwayne said it himself in an Instagram post about the epic day he had on all fronts: “an unforgettable and frenzied 24hrs I’ll always be grateful for.”

Congrats, Rock!