Rape Case Brought Forth Against Nelly Completely Dropped Due To Accuser’s Silence

Nelly Accuser Refuses To Testify, Case Officially Dropped

Nelly is in the clear as far as criminal charges go against him. Back in October the rapper was accused of rape by a 21-year-old woman who claimed he forced himself onto her. The alleged incident took place on his tour bus while on a tour stop in Washington. Nelly denied the allegations against him and lawyered up.

Eventually, the accuser’s lawyer had stated she was intimidated to go up against a celebrity in court, because folks generally wouldn’t believe her and she was dropping charged. The Washington State police then circled back, stating they would try to pursue charges without the alleged victim, but now that looks like it’s impossible without her testimony.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office told TMZ that the “alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate made it impossible for them to go forward.”