Exclusive Clip: “Marriage Boot Camp” Is Amina Cheating On Peter Gunz?

Peter Gunz finds out whether his estranged wife Amina Buddafly has been faithful to him in this exclusive clip from the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

Peter gets to ask Amina anything he wants as part of a therapeutic exercise, and he questions whether or not she stepped out on him since they married – even though he continued an on/off relationship with longtime partner Tara Wallace.

Peep the episode description: