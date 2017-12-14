Exclusive Clip: “Marriage Boot Camp” Is Amina Cheating On Peter Gunz?
“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Airs Friday Nights On We TV
Peter Gunz finds out whether his estranged wife Amina Buddafly has been faithful to him in this exclusive clip from the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”
Peter gets to ask Amina anything he wants as part of a therapeutic exercise, and he questions whether or not she stepped out on him since they married – even though he continued an on/off relationship with longtime partner Tara Wallace.
Peep the episode description:
With just 24 hours before the final ring ceremony, it’s time for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in order for the couples to make the ultimate decision: to stay together or to call it quits. The couples are blindsided when Judge Toler charges in with an army of polygraph experts and drops the bomb: it’s lie detector day! One by one, the couples are strapped to a polygraph test where they will sweat it out in the hot seat to answer their partner’s burning questions. Bachelor in Paradise star, Juelia Kinney wants to know if her boyfriend JJ Lane is still in love with his ex, while JJ hits her with the big marriage question! Bad Girl, Mehgan James demands to know if DeAndre Perry is only with her for the fame and fortune while DeAndre asks if she wants to be in a romantic relationship with him. For The Shah’s, Asifa Mirza and Bobby Panahi, they want to put insecurities and cheating to bed. But when it comes to infidelity, things get suspicious when Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin want to flee the house and dodge a potential cheating scandal! Meanwhile, Love and Hip Hop’s Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz get down to the core when Amina demands to know if he’ll ever be with just her. Once the results are in, all hell breaks loose when deception is indicated! To process the ugly truth, the couples are split up for the night and given a hall pass. During a wild night on the town, one thing leads to another and a booze-fueled disaster strikes the house!