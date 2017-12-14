“Overreaction”, Huh? Tavis Smiley Claps Back At PBS For Secretly Investigating Alleged Sexual Misconduct [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via London Entertainment/Splash

Tavis Smiley Speaks Out Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Yesterday we were all taken aback when The Purge came for respected journalist Tavis Smiley.

PBS suspended the talk show host indefinitely after conducting an investigation into the allegations against him.

Today, Tavis has issued his first statement regarding the matter.

You buyin’ what Tavis is sellin’?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1608812/overreaction-huh-tavis-smiley-claps-back-at-pbs-for-secretly-investigating-alleged-sexual-misconduct-video-43081/
Categories: News, Rumor Control, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus