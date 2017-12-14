“Overreaction”, Huh? Tavis Smiley Claps Back At PBS For Secretly Investigating Alleged Sexual Misconduct [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via London Entertainment/Splash
Tavis Smiley Speaks Out Against Sexual Assault Allegations
Yesterday we were all taken aback when The Purge came for respected journalist Tavis Smiley.
PBS suspended the talk show host indefinitely after conducting an investigation into the allegations against him.
Today, Tavis has issued his first statement regarding the matter.
You buyin’ what Tavis is sellin’?