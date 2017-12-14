Your Wack A$$ Government Just Voted To Ruin The Internet And They’re Getting Dragged

The Internet Is Ruined

The FCC has voted to repeal Net Neutrality. So what does that mean? That means they can ruin the internet. They can let Internet Service Providers slow your internet, charge you more and cut off vital information. It’s a disaster. Nobody is pleased about it, either. There are ways to resist for sure, like this:

I trust everybody who text RESIST to 50409 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 14, 2017

DO IT!

So take a look at the reactions, the people fighting and what’s next.