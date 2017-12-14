Breaking News: Two Suspects In The Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz Taken Into Custody Today

Suspects In Chinx Drugz Murder Taken In Custody

The unsolved murder of deceased Queens rapper Chinx Drugz just got its biggest break yet. Back in May 2015, while the rapper was creating a small buzz running around the circles of Diddy and French Montana, suddenly his life was cut short one late night/early morning after dropping a friend off at a bus stop.

Reporter Lisa Evers has exclusive video of two suspects that have been taken into custody in regards to Chinx’s murder. NY Post Reports the two suspects were already incarcerated for an unrelated crime:

Suspects Jamar Hill, 26, of Valley Stream, and Quincy Homere, 32, of Baldwin both face a five-count indictment on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced. Both Hill and Homere were locked up on unrelated charges, according to a law enforcement source.

Here’s is the video of the first suspect walking into a Queens precinct.

And the second suspect.