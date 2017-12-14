Jesus Take The Wheel: Depressed Surgeon Kills Five And Nine Year Old Kids In Murder-Suicide

Texas Surgeon Kills Himself And Two Children

This is so sad.

A Texas area surgeon, Dr. Christopher Dawson turned a gun on himself early Saturday morning after killing his daughter Aubrey, five, and son Luke, nine, at their home in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Dallas, Texas. The medical professional was said to have been suffering from depression and decided to “protect” his children from their fate when he decided to kill them.

The Daily Mail is reporting that their mother, Rachel Dawson, was unharmed in the shooting and found their dead bodies around 6.30am and immediately called the police. All three are being memorialized today; the children had a joint service at 10am and the husband’s at 2pm. reportedly, Dawson’s obituary says that the 36-year-old was suffering from depression and addiction when he decided to take his life.

An old neighbor of the couple, from when the family lived in Phoenix, said there were ‘warning signs’ and claimed the father was abusive. ‘He was very, very controlling of Rachel to the extent that after a certain point he no longer allowed her to be friends with us,’ Arial Borg told 12News.

SMH, sad that the mother also had to lose her children during the holiday time. May the rest in peace.