People Ain’t Isht: College Student Popped For Offering Teen Boy Chicken Alfredo And Sprite In Exchange For Sex

College Student Offers Teen Boy

Now wait just a cotdamn minute! We’ve written a LOT of articles about all types of depraved f**kery in the world, but THIS right here…

According to CBS Pittsburgh, a Youngstown State University student named Albert Maruna was arrested for soliciting sex from who he thought was a teenage boy in exchange for chicken alfredo and a Sprite.

Yes. You read that correctly. This college student offered a “15-year-old boy” chicken alfredo pasta and a room temperature Sprite in exchange for a smithereen-smashing session.

The reason we put the age in quotes is because the “teenager” was actually a police officer acting in a sting operation.

The 22-year-old allegedly sent naked photos to the impersonating officer prior to the meeting.

When police arrested him they found a tube of lubricant, two Sprites and a tupperware full of chicken alfredo.

Put him under the jail.