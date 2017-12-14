Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Refutes Claims That He Physically Abused Her & Caused A Miscarriage

Chitchatter…

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Denies Abuse In New Book

Tiffany Haddish’s ex-spouse is responding to the shocking allegations made against him in her new book. As previously reported Tiffany’s released excerpts from “The Last Black Unicorn” and in them, she accuses her ex-husband that she married and divorced twice, of physical abuse. Furthermore, she alleged that the abuse at one point caused a miscarriage.

Via E!:

She said things got bad between them that at one point, she went to a police station, which was closed, then called the police and said, ‘Ya’ll need to lock me up, because I’m about to kill my husband.’ She said officers came out and saw the bruises, cuts and scrapes on her body and called an ambulance for her. She said her ex was arrested. The next day, she had a miscarriage. She didn’t know she was pregnant.”

According to Tiffany’s ex, however, Tiffany’s book isn’t a memoir; its a work of fiction. William Stewart called in V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith to tell his side of the story.

Stewart’s adamant that he’s never abused Tiffany neither physically or verbally.

“I married Tiffany, her issues, and not the Hollywood lifestyle,” said Stewart. “I have never beat or hit or called a woman a ‘MF or B’ while having a disagreement ever in my life. I never caused a miscarriage, I have documents to prove this,” he added. “Tiffany advised me about a month ago about the book and she told me that I would be furious.”

He also added that he still loves Tiffany but he’s possibly seeking legal representation but is wary to “bring all the dirt out.”

“I’m not gonna try to tear something down that I helped build,” said Stewart. “I just wanna come on this show to tell the truth. I have been seeking legal representation, I don’t wanna bring all the dirt out. Tiffany and I, I believe that we can settle this.”

So now Tiffany compleeeetely lied about everything that went down in her marriage??? That’s pretty hard to believe, sir.

