Sweet Black Love: Taraji P. Henson Confirms Her Longtime Coupledom With Kelvin Hayden

Cutely coupled up…

Taraji P. Henson Confirms Kelvin Hayden Relationship

Cookie’s got a man and she’s finally speaking up about it. After over several years of not so secret coupledom, Taraji P. Henson is confirming that she’s happily coupled up with ex-NFL player Kelvin Hayden.

Taraji finally spoke on her baeship with Kelvin whom she’s been booed up with since 2015. The “Empire” actress broke the news to ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast while chatting with hosts and editors Cori Murray, Charli Penn and Yolanda Sangweni.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!,” said Taraji when questioned about her rumored relationship status. “It was all over The Shade Room anyway,” said Henson. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

#TarajiPHenson spotted with #KelvinHayden on vaca read the rest about this couple at TheShadeRoom.com A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2015 at 6:02pm PST

She also confirmed that Kelvin gave her an early Christmas gift; a French bulldog named K-Ball. K-Ball is one of the dogs bred by Outkast rapper Big Boi.

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:29am PST

In early October Taraji revealed that he dog Uncle Willie, 16, passed away so it looks like Kelvin got her K-Ball to mend her broken heart.

Kudos to Kelvin for taking care of his lady.

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:29am PST

What do YOU think about Taraji and her boo Kelvin Hayden???