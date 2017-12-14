How Cute: Chris Brown’s Baby Girl Launches Kiddie Clothing And Polish Line

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)

Royalty Brown Launches Clothing Line

Chris Brown’s three-year-old daughter can already add “business owner” to her title. Royalty Brown just launched a website where the tot is selling clothing and nail polish. The line is said to be inspired by her personality.

Royalty Brown Clothing was created for the fun and energetic kid with an outgoing personality. And because Royalty loves monsters, we decided to create a fun version, personalized by RoRo herself. The Royalty Brown brand will offer Royalty Brown Clothing along with many other fun accessories and games that RoRo deems interesting at the time.

A kick off for the brand took place last weekend in Miami, during Art Basel. Royalty’s mama Nia Guzman shared some photos from the launch for IG, take a look.

👑|| WWW.ROYALTYBROWN.COM||👑 #MonsterHoodie adults and children sizes available 👾🎁

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

