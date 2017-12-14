Taraji’s White Hot Holidays Special Preview: Ciara Performs “Santa Baby” & Faith Sings [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Tonight on FOX, Taraji’s White Hot Holiday special goes down at 9 right after The Christmas In Harlem special with Steve Harvey. Taraji’s guest include Chaka Khan, Salt-N-Pepa, The Ying Yang Twins, Ciara and Faith Evans.

The first hour kicks off with Christmas in Harlem: SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO special at 8 p.m. with host Steve Harvey and rolls into, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson’s third annual TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS at 9 p.m. on FOX.

