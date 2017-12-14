Wayment: Allegedly Rape-y Russell Simmons Creates Defensive #NotMe Campaign, But Who’s Buying It?

Russell Simmons Says He’s Starting A #NotMe Campaign After Rape Accusations

In case you thought Russell Simmons was going to be recluse after 3 women cooperated to put him on blast as a rapist (allegedly)…you’re wrong.

Despite already stepping down from his companies and being put on blast for inappropriately bringing up sex during a meeting with Amanda Seals, Simmons is using his IG to fight back! Uncle Rust is dead set on proving that every single woman who outed him as a rapist is a bold face liar.

Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We’ll share information today… And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It’s just a statement about my innocence.

Folks aren’t trying to see this man post a hashtag meme in response to completely f*cking the lives and careers of these women. Was this supposed to be enough? Hit the flip to see reactions.