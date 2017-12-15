Kentucky Lawmaker Accused Of Molesting A Teen Commits Suicide

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne: Rep. Dan Johnson has died https://t.co/qUAVBolbJW pic.twitter.com/N0KrPCzGDb — Courier Journal (@courierjournal) December 14, 2017

Dan Johnson Commits Suicide Amid Molestation Claims

A Kentucky lawmaker died Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to The Washington Post, Dan Johnson’s body was found on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky after he left what seems to be a suicide note on his Facebook page.

Kentucky Rep. Dan Johnson commited suicide following accusations of sexual misconduct. Left suicide note on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/H7g6boyMoq — National Epic (@nationalepic) December 14, 2017

“GOD knows the truth, nothing is the way they make it out to be,” wrote Johnson. “I cannot handle it any longer . . . BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME.”

The embattled lawmaker was accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl during a sleepover years ago after Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published allegations from the victim herself.

The woman, now 21, says that a drunk Johnson slipped his hands up her shirt and into her pants. Before his death, he vehemently denied the accusations and called them “unfounded.”

Johnson’s wife is now accusing the media of “lynching” her husband.

“I am confident if that little greasy reporter had not done what he did my husband would be alive right now.” Widow of Kentucky lawmaker who committed suicide after sexual assault allegations speaks out pic.twitter.com/GDkMeqqjTP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 15, 2017

