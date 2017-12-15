NotMe? We’ll See… NYPD Launches Formal Investigation Into Rape Claims Against Russell Simmons As A New Accuser Steps Forward

NYPD Launches Investigation Into Russell Simmons Rape Accusations

Russell Simmons is starting his own, pretty sketchy resistance movement against women speaking out on their experiences with rape and harassment.

We’re already suspecting that that a movement based on questioning the validity of women speaking out on their painful experiences will pan out too well for the public perception of Russell…the police are getting their ducks in a row to lawfully determine what’s true.

According to TMZ, New York’s SVU is reportedly investigating at least 7 claims of sexual misconduct, some going as far back as the the early ‘1980s. Detectives have already begun reaching out to victims.

If that’s not enough, yet another accuser has stepped forward. Fashion powerhouse Kelly Cutrone revealed to Page Six that Russell tried to rape her as well after a party back in 1991, though she was able to fight him off and get away.

The then-26-year-old fashion publicist said she knew Russell as a casual acquaintance. They ran into one another at a party, and when they discovered they were both heading to the same afterparty, they decided to walk over together. On the way, he invited her to his apartment. She declined, and they kept walking. Next, he mentioned that he had to stop at a friend’s house along the way to quickly drop something off. Kelly thought nothing of it and agreed to stop by with him…though she quickly discovered there was no “friend’s apartment,” and he had actually led her to his own home.

“He pushed me into his apartment and then he threw me down on the floor and literally tried to grab … take my clothes off of me,” Cutrone told us, “And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f–k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f–king laid a hand on me. I actually think I told him I would call Page Six! I was a publicist! I think I told him I would call Page Six and have him murdered.”

Her story lines up with a LOT of the rape claims that have come out against Russell…but we’ll just let the cops do what they do.

Getty