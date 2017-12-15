Bey’s Up To Something: Hive Speculation Says The OG Destiny’s Child Is Reuniting At Coachella?

Beyonce May Be Planning A Destiny’s Child Reunion

Beyonce is very obviously in wig-snatching mode, posting her style pics and sending subtle messages to her loyal hive that she is working on bringing new material their way.

With her set to take the stage at Coachella — a rain check after this year’s twin Carter delay — folks are already speculating what she’ll do to make sure her performance leaves everyone speechless.

At least ONE fan has put it into the universe that Bey may be plotting to make us all “Lose [our] Breath” by bringing out all of Destiny’s Children (probably NOT Farrah, though) to grace the stage alongside her and take us on a stroll down memory lane.

Peep the evidence this Bey Stan comprised:

THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/5RMCahlvAS — Getaway Car 🐍 (@DaKingKK) December 12, 2017

Hmmmm…it’s loose at best, but these could be some real clues. Do you think it’s true?

WENN/Twitter