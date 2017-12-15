Two Cheating Muddasuckas: Angry Michael Blackson Threatens To Push Kevin Hart Off A Curb For Calling Him An IG Thot

Michael Blackson Claps Back At Kevin Hart For A$$hole Comments

Yesterday Kevin Hart visited The Breakfast Club and ICYMI, he talked freely about his spicy cheating rib scandal from earlier this year. Kevin admitted his fault, but NOT without some serious gaslighting. Kevin first tried to come for Torrei Hart AGAIN, defending the timeline of his courtship with Eniko. He stressed the fact that his cheating in a relationship with Eniko was different because he actually loves her. Ohhh so shady.

Torrei wasn’t the only person Kevin used to deflect from his terrible behavior. He clapped SUPER hard at comedian Michael Blackson. He tried to insinuate Mike was nothing more than an IG comedian, and should keep his mouth shut–because Blackson joked about Kevin’s sex tape. Kevin insinuated Mike was burning bridges, having the audacity to talk abou this personal life.

Michael Blackson didn’t let Kevin get away that easily, here’s how he responded.

This sensitive midget beech just called me an ig model lol? That’s the funniest thing I’ve seen from you since your blurry ass sex tape in which your dum a$$ snitched on yourself crying like a lil b-tch because some thot wanted 10 m’s in her bank account. Call your writers because when I’m done with you u will commit suicide by jumping off the curb you short f-ck. Videos coming soon. You fooled America too long you corny pitbull looking beech.

Yikes! Who do YOU think is right or wrong in this situation? Should comdians have limits?